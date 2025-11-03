Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror, it's time to look forward to that next holiday. And no, it's not necessarily Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Rather, it's that time in between Halloween and Thanksgiving where we try to dump all that unwanted candy onto others. In other words, the candy unload holiday, if we needed to call it something.

Of course, some of us would rather eat it all, and that's OK too. The point is, the days and weeks following Halloween often leaves us with tons of candy in the house.

Especially homes with kids. If they did particularly well on Halloween night, there's no doubt plenty of candy all over.

And that's precisely the case with my house. Both my sons did incredibly well this season with collecting candy.

ALSO READ: How New Jerseyans celebrate fall before winter hits

How well? Try two laundry baskets full of candy. It's probably the best they ever did.

But with all that excitement came something different that I've never seen before. I noticed some of the candies they collected had advertisements on them promoting an upcoming event in the community.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM loading...

Ads on candy?

I've personally never seen this kind of advertising before, but I have to say, it is quite effective. A local church is having a holiday party and slapping stickers promoting this event onto the Halloween candy is how they got the word out about it.

It's clever, and I have to give them kudos on this. It's a unique way to spread the word about an upcoming event, and also effective. Not really an ad, but a way to promote something fun in the community.

