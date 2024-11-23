Thousands Of Gmail Accounts Being Deleted Soon In New York

Many people have an email account that they use and then one that they use to sign up for things. If that account for you is a Gmail account, you might want to sign into it.

There's a good chance that you have multiple email accounts. Most people have one for work. They might have one that they use often for personal stuff. Then they have one that they use to sign up for newsletters, coupons, and deals that they find while browsing the internet. It's kind of set up to take the junk mail.

They don't normally sign in to the "junk mail" email address but they might still have other accounts associated with it like their social media accounts.

If this is you, and your "junk mail" account is a Gmail account, you might want to be sure to log into it this week.

Google is deleting accounts

Google has announced that they are going to begin deleting accounts that have been inactive for two years or more. They're going to begin soon on December 1, 2024. It's not just email either. It will also apply to things you have in Google Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, Photos, and YouTube.

The goal is to enhance security by removing accounts that are more susceptible to compromise due to outdated passwords and lack of two-factor authentication.

What should you do to keep your account active?

It's pretty simple if you want to keep your account active. All you have to do is sign in and do some things like delete some emails, send some emails, or upload a file. Just show that you're active.

The good news is that it's that simple to keep your account. Google has said that they will not delete an account without sending multiple emails to both the account email address and the recovery email (if you have provided one). So if your account is about to be deleted, you'll know it's coming. But you'll have to sign in to see the warning.