NJ city celebrates its first-ever tattoo parlor

🔵 A NJ city gets its first tattoo parlor

🔵 Tattoo parlors were banned here for more than 60 years

🔵 The city's mayor was on hand for the grand opening

PERTH AMBOY — The City of Perth Amboy has reached a milestone, announcing the opening of its first-ever tattoo shop in the city.

BV INKS, located at 365 Convery Blvd, in the Shop Rite Plaza had a grand opening celebration with the community on Friday, Feb. 8 to mark the occasion.

Tattoo enthusiasts and first-timers alike came together to mark this milestone day, and celebrate creativity, self-expression, and an exciting new era for local businesses.

Grand opening of Perth Amboy's first ever tattoo parlor, (City of Perth Amboy, Mayor Caba Facebook)

“The opening of BV INKS signifies a shift in the city’s economic and cultural landscape, embracing new business opportunities, while fostering a more inclusive and dynamic business environment,” according to the Perth Amboy Business Improvement Corporation.

Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba joined in the grand opening festivities. Other local notables on hand were Yolanda Flores, executive director of the Perth Amboy Business Improvement Corporation, Antonio Abreu, chairman of the PABIC, and Tashilee Vasquez, director of the Perth Amboy Office of Economic and Community Development.

Caba also took to Instagram and Facebook to congratulate BV INKS owner Bryan Valera. “Congratulations @bvinkstudio! Wishing you endless success as you continue to ink your legacy in Perth Amboy.”

So, why has Perth Amboy never had a tattoo parlor until now?

For over 60 years, tattooing was prohibited in the Middlesex County city due to Ordinance No. C-685, which was enacted in 1962.

The ordinance only allowed tattooing for medical purposes by licensed physicians.

City of Perth Amboy's grand opening of its first tattoo parlor (City of Perth Amboy, Mayor Caba, Facebook)

Then, in September 2024, the City Council passed an ordinance that allowed body art establishments to operate in the city under regulated guidelines. The ordinance includes zoning for the location of tattoo shops in the central business district, and it requires a sign at the entrance that states, “No one under 18 be admitted.”

Five months later, BV INKS was born.

To make an appointment, follow BV INKS on Instagram.

