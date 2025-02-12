NJ teacher aide accused of physical assault on 5-year-old child

🔷 NJ teacher aide arrested

🔷 Accused of hitting child

🔷 Victim was 5, police say

A public school teacher’s aide in Warren County has been accused of hitting a young child.

On Friday, Belvidere police received a report of a physical assault upon a five-year-old victim.

Investigators were led to Philip Carlton, of the Stewartsville area of Greenwich Township.

The 60-year-old Carlton was arrested and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Carlton has worked as an aide at Belvidere Elementary School, which serves 259 students in grades pre-K through 8th.

His arrest was confirmed by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.

Requests about his current employment status were not immediately answered by school administrators or the Belvidere Board of Education.

If convicted, the second-degree crime carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In December, a 57-year-old male teacher and 67-year-old female teacher aide in Pompton Lakes both landed in trouble, after a nine-year-old boy reported being taped to his desk.

