School delayed openings for icy roads Thurs, Feb. 13

Concern about the impact of the wintry mix that started New Jersey's latest storm will delay the start of school for some Thursday morning.

Precipitation started early Wednesday evening as a wintry mix but will change to all rain across the state, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The area north of Route 80 be the last to flip after leaving an inch of snow and a light glaze of ice.

"Even that wintry zone of North Jersey will flip to all rain eventually, as temperatures rise to around 40 degrees overnight. So conditions should be just wet by daybreak Thursday," Zarrow said.

Rainy Thursday

The rain could be heavy at times through late Thursday morning with maybe even a rumble of thunder. Total rainfall will be a half-inch although there could be higher amounts in southern areas of the state.

After sunshine for Valentine's Day and the Eagles championship parade the next storm is Saturday afternoon with snow to start and another change to rain in the evening continuing into Sunday.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

