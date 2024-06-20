Depew, New York Deer Playing Peek-A-Boo Goes Viral

A woman in Depew is finding some viral fame for a video she took of a young deer in her backyard that she was playing peek-a-boo with. Dawn Buck, who lives in the Depew and Cheektowaga areas was in her backyard when she took this video.

The deer seems to be playing 'peek-a-boo' in her backyard and it is pretty funny. When she took the video last week she had a few hundred views and then out of nowhere it went crazy. It was suddenly on tons of different news outlets on Facebook, YouTube, X and more.

This is the time of the year that you are going to start seeing the baby deer being born. It is important that if you see a fawn anywhere, such as by your house and the deer seems to be lost and all alone, you do not touch it. Typically, the fawn is just hiding until its mom comes back to get it and is not too far away just eating.

There are so many instances that people will touch the deer or call the SPCA of Erie County to tell them about the deer, but in reality, it is completely normal.

