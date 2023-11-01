The holiday season has returned throughout the Great Garden State. A time for family, friends, joy, laughter, food, and of course, lots of holiday spending.

And the season always seems to creep up on us. What was just an early October day is now suddenly a mad rush toward the new year. It's crazy how fast time goes by.

But while we've been enjoying the year on vacation, or at the beach, or even at a summer picnic, Santa Claus has been hard at work in the North Pole. And he's been checking his list twice to make sure he delivers to all the deserving girls and boys.

In fact, he spent the month of October looking over the New Jersey list to make sure we've all been good. The big question is, have we been good enough?

The good news is yes, we've managed to behave ourselves this year in The Garden State. As a result, Santa has decided once again to visit the malls of New Jersey before Christmas so he can take a few photos with you.

And this year, there are even more exciting events happening at our great Garden State malls. How about a delicious holiday cookie event for starters?

That's just one of many different types of events hitting some of our malls this holiday season. The only thing Santa will need this year is for you, your friends, and your family to visit him and take advantage of all the festivities.

Here's a look at the great New Jersey malls Santa will be visiting for the 2023 holiday season. And remember to check back often as more malls announce their Santa arrival dates and events.

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2023 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2023 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, and exclusive sensory sessions.

More details and locations will be added as the holiday season progresses, so please check back often for updates. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.