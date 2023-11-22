This is NJ’s most in demand Black Friday item

A new study looked into the top picks for Black Friday and found that across the country, unsurprisingly, the Nintendo Switch came in as the most sought-after item across thirteen states, including Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Ohio.

DealDrop.com, a coupon site, conducted the study and used Google Trends data and common search terms to find the most coveted item in each state during the Black Friday frenzy.

Also Not surprisingly, New Jersey’s favorite came in second in the entire country. It’s the iPad. And who doesn’t need one? Or want one?

Canva Canva loading...

10 other states agreed with us by the way, including California, New Mexico Kentucky, and Utah.

And how far the mighty have fallen. A few years ago, you’d sleep out all night for a Sony PlayStation five. Now it’s only the third most sought-after item. Ten states want it the most, like Tennessee, Alaska, Missouri, and Oregon, for example.

The gaming trend continues with the Xbox Series X claiming the fourth spot, with Nebraska, Colorado, Massachusetts, Idaho, and Kansas leading the charge.

The Apple Watch, the second Apple product on the list, clinches the fifth spot as the overall fifth most popular item. Three states, namely Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Texas, are buzzing with searches for it, according to the study.

Although I think the Dyson air wrap is grossly overrated, it’s what steals the spotlight in Connecticut and Washington state. This trendy item gained TikTok fame, accumulating 3.2 billion views under the hashtag #DysonAirwrap.

In terms of laptops, no one would be surprised that, the Apple MacBook (air and pro) is a highly sought-after item. Its the most wanted in two states, New Hampshire, and Iowa.

The last items on the list are wished for in individual states: a Garmin watch in Rhode Island, Apple AirPods in Minnesota, the Google Nest in New York, and the Apple iPhone, with its various models, leading the way in New Hampshire.

Black Friday's importance has exploded in recent years. It’s the day when Americans seek great deals on coveted items.The study is an interesting geographical peek into exactly who wants what this holiday season.

