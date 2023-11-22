Get in the holiday spirit with these December festivals in NJ

🎄 December is full of festivals and events in New Jersey

🎄 Many involve drive-thru adventures in your own car

🎄 Others involve decorative trees, animals, and even an underwater Santa

Nothing gets New Jerseyans in the holiday spirit like attending one or several cool December festivals around the state.

There are so many great festivals and events happening from north to south and every region in between, it may be hard to choose which ones to attend.

Here are some of the top December 2023 festivals in New Jersey

Winter Lantern Festival (Facebook) Winter Lantern Festival (Facebook) loading...

American Dream Mall, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Date: Now through Jan. 2

Time: Thurs to Sun from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost $10 to $17

Experience a great indoor adventure with the Asian Lantern Exhibition. Walk through a world full of lights and lanterns handmade by artisans, some with over 20 years of experience. Learn about the culture and craftsmanship of traditional Asian lantern displays.

Enjoy every detail from the traditional Asian silk cloth to the painted designs. There will also be plenty of interactive experiences, too.

Polar Express (Facebook) Polar Express (Facebook) loading...

Lehigh Junction, 99 Elizabeth Street, Phillipsburg

Date: Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17

Cost: Child $38 (ages 2 to 12), Adult $48

Set to the sounds of the movie soundtrack, passengers get to relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on The Polar Express for an hour-and-a-half trip to meet Santa. Once on board, your car hosts will work their way through the coach and punch your golden ticket before hot chocolate and delicious cookies are served by dancing chefs. Each guest will receive the first gift of Christmas, a silver sleigh bell.

Turtle Back Zoo Holiday Lights (Facebook) Turtle Back Zoo Holiday Lights (Facebook) loading...

Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange

Date: Nov. 17 to Dec. 31

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free (Admission by donation: Celebrate the season of giving by bringing a donation of non-perishable food items, new (unwrapped) toys, and/or new or gently used coats.

Take a nighttime stroll through the zoo to see more than 50 illuminated winter scenes and animal characters. There will be a S’mores station, Grinch weekend, and photos with Santa. Areas to check out to see animals that are open will be the Touch Tank, Reptile House, and Farm.

Diggerland (Facebook) Diggerland (Facebook) loading...

https://diggerlandusa.com/special-events/holiday-light-show/

Diggerland, 100 Pinedge Drive, West Berlin

Date: Nov. 17 – Jan. 7

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $34.95/car

Enjoy the one-mile drive-thru course covered in hundreds of twinkling lights at the construction theme park.

Anthony Galasso Mrs. Claus' Kitchen (Photo Credit: Anthony Galasso) loading...

Westfield Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Pkwy, Paramus

Date: Fri-Sun through Dec. 24

Time: Varies

This is just not any kitchen. It’s a whimsical gingerbread haven. Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by Mrs. Claus’ very own helper. You’ll then be ushered into the heart of the gingerbread realm. Have your cameras ready. Not only will you be shown the secrets of the kitchen, but you’ll also be able to snap perfect moments with Mrs. Claus.

You’ll also get to help Mrs. Claus with the baking. After the kitchen fun, you’ll wander around Mrs. Claus’ Garden.

After the tour, you’ll be allowed to purchase a variety of treats from DiLena’s Dolcini holiday bakery cart.

Up to five attendees per single ticket are allowed.

Anyone who books tickets for a Sunday visit to Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen will receive a special offer from one of Westfield Garden State Plaza’s onsite restaurants to use for dining in on any Sunday through December.

Magic of Lights (Facebook) Magic of Lights (Facebook) loading...

PNC Bank Arts Center, Exit 116 off Garden State Parkway, Holmdel

Date: Nov. 17 – Dec. 30

Time: Sun-Thurs: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fri-Sat: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: $30+

This dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience features holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience the Magic of Lights from the comfort of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of New Jersey’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload. One price.

Christmas in Cape May (Photo Credit: Cape May) Christmas in Cape May (Photo Credit: Cape May) loading...

Cape May

Date: Nov. 17 – Jan. 1 (Open daily except Thanksgiving and Christmas)

This seaside town is transformed into a Dickens village for the holidays with garlands of greens and twinkling gaslights. Washington Street Mall is dotted with lights, greenery, and decorations, and many of the Victorian-era historic homes and hotels are decorated in unique ways, too. Events include the Christmas Candlelight house tours, Santa’s Trolley rides, breakfast with Santa, Ghosts of Christmas Past trolley rides, and more.

Morven Museum and Garden (Facebook) Morven Museum and Garden (Facebook) loading...

Morven Museum and Garden, 55 Stockton Street, Princeton

Date: Now through Jan. 7

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10 (ages 7 and up)

This is a must-see holiday tradition. Come enjoy the museum’s elegant galleries, mantles, and porches, all artfully decorated for the holidays by local businesses, garden clubs, and nonprofits.

Allaire Community Farm (Facebook) Allaire Community Farm (Facebook) loading...

Allaire Community Farm, 1923 Baileys Corner Rd., Wall Township

Date: Thurs-Sun from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23

Cost: $6 for children 18 and under; $10 for adults

Journey down to the farm and immerse yourself in the magical life-size Christmas village. Down the hill, visit the farm’s indoor and outdoor petting zoos, have pictures with Santa in the museum, relax and watch classic holiday movies, and holiday displays in the pavilion, and visit the model train house. With the purchase of a Yuletide wagon ride and/or Polar Express tickets, you’ll take a magical ride to visit the two tunnels of lights, the Christmas village, and all the animals that live in the outside paddocks.

Proceeds from the event go directly to the farm’s mission as a non-profit, supporting rescue animals and programs for special needs individuals and teens with mental health issues, and veterans with PTSD.

Orchard of Lights (Facebook) Orchard of Lights (Facebook) loading...

Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale

Date: Nov. 22 – Dec. 29

Time: Various

Cost: $35/car

Take your vehicle on a 20 to 25-minute guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant holiday light displays. Visit with Santa until 9 pm every night. Warm up by the fire pit and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and treats from the farm market. Make your own S’mores and listen to Santa’s singing reindeer.

Tickets must be booked online.

Underwater Santa (Facebook) Scuba Santa (Facebook) loading...

Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden

Date: Nov. 24 – Dec. 24

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Ticket prices vary by date

Jingle all the “wave” to see Scuba Santa dive with sharks, sea turtles, and rays, sharing Christmas cheer with all who come to visit. Guests can interact and snap selfies with Scuba Santa. Take a winter stroll through the Snowtunda, which will shower you with magical snow-like flurries and twinkles with a brilliant array of Christmas lights.

Check out the world’s tallest underwater Christmas tree. It stretches 18 feet tall and is trimmed with an array of 400 colorful, custom-sculpted corals.

Holiday in the Park (Photo Credit: Anastasia Wheeler) Holiday in the Park (Photo Credit: Anastasia Wheeler) loading...

Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson

Date: Nov. 24 – Jan 1 (weekends and select days)

Six Flag’s Great Adventure’s Holiday in the Park presents a wonderland of winter fun, with 11 specially-themed areas. Enjoy roller coasters, a million glistening lights, festive holiday décor, entertainment, treats, and more.

Enjoy the sounds of the season with local choral and band ensembles. Take a festive wagon ride as you sing along to Christmas tunes. Watch the five-story holiday tree come to life in the park every 30 minutes. Laugh at jolly jugglers showcasing their skills. Enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus and pictures with Santa Claus.

New this year is the Peppermint Prince. He will join the Peppermint Princess for a meet-and-greet in Gingerbread Junction.

Enjoy delicious seasonal flavors at Granny’s Holiday Feast, Central Brewhouse, Mrs. Claus Cookies, and more. Partake in a holiday cheer and sip a cozy beverage in the new Polar Bar, too.

Winter Wonderlights (Facebook) Winter Wonderlights (Facebook) loading...

Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick

Date: Nov. 24 – Dec. 31.

Cost: $30 per car (tickets sold online)

Billed as New Jersey’s largest animated holiday light show drive-thru, the event features over 1.5 million lights set to some of your favorite holiday tunes. There will be 30-foot Christmas trees, four magical tunnels, a tribute to first responders, and U.S. Armed Forces, and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays. All of it is synchronized to the music playing in your car. The journey celebrates Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, and Kwanzaa.

Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar (Facebook) Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar (Facebook) loading...

Asbury Park Boardwalk, The Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, and The Asbury Hotel

Date: Nov. 26 to Dec. 17 (Saturday and Sunday)

Cost: Free

The bazaar is inspired by the traditional “Weihnactsmarkts” holiday markets held in Germany. It was rated the best holiday market in New Jersey by Food & Wine.

The bazaar showcases handcrafted goods and unique holiday gifts by local and regional makers and small businesses, holiday music, photos with Santa, food and drinks, craft workshops, kids’ activities, festive décor, and more.

German Christmas Market (Facebook) German Christmas Market (Facebook) loading...

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta

Date: Dec. 1, 2 and 3

Time: Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Adults (13 and up) $10, Seniors (65 and up) $7, Kids 12 and under are free.

Step into this German Christmas market where you’ll be greeted with the sights, sounds, and smells of Germany. Enjoy authentic wooden huts, shop gifts from 100-plus vendors, enjoy live entertainment, eat great food, and savor the thousands of lights, Christmas trees, snowflakes, candy cane walkways, horse-drawn wagon rides around the fairgrounds, and more. The majority of the proceeds will be donated to local Sussex County charities.

Howell Farm (Facebook) Howell Farm (Facebook) loading...

Howell Living History Farm, 70 Woodens Lane, Lambertville

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking and admission are free

Santa Claus is coming to Howell Farm on a steam tractor. Enjoy Christmas crafts, live music, farm animal visits, and stroll through a decorated historic farmhouse, before meeting Santa when he arrives at 12:30 p.m.

At the craft table, recreate a paper Victorian angel ornament for $5. Families can take selfies in the 1800s sleight pulled by the horses, and visit the blacksmith working in the farm’s forge. Stop by the visitor center for warm drinks, homemade cookies, lunch, and other light refreshments. Check out the gift shop and choose unique gifts like Howell Farm honey, handmade straps of sleigh bells, and more. Toys for Tots is also accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys.

House Decorated with Christmas Lights Nicole S. Young loading...

Island Heights United Methodist Church, 111 Ocean Avenue, Island Heights

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets: $35 through Dec. 1, and $40 the day of the event

It’s the 37th Annual “Christmas in Island Heights House Tour”

Enjoy the six festively—decorated Island Heights homes, plus there will be a holiday boutique, a bake sale, two Victorian Tea Rooms, and both breakfast and lunch available at the church.

Let it Glow (Bergen County Zoo Facebook) Let it Glow (Bergen County Zoo Facebook) loading...

Bergen County Zoo at Van Saun County Park, 216 Forest Avenue, Paramus

Date: Dec. 1 – Jan. 14, 2024

Thursdays and Sundays: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $18 per adult and $9 per child aged 3 to 17

“Let It Glow” features over 30 scenes of larger-than-life animal-themed lanterns in bright, vivid colors. Tickets include a train ride and a walk through the zoo to see the animals, real and imagined.

Dickens Festival in Medford (Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media) loading...

Main Street, Medford

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (rain or shine)

Admission is free

Once a year, Main Street in Medford is transformed into a Victorian-era Christmas winter wonderland, featuring holiday festivities with an old-time flair. The festival typically attracts more than 10,000 people from Medford and its surrounding communities. Enjoy 100 artist vendors, food, hot chocolate, magic, comedy, juggling, holiday carolers, live nativity, horse and carriage rides, and so much more.

Haddon Township (Facebook) Haddon Township (Facebook) loading...

Haddon Square, 51 Haddon Avenue, Haddon Township

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ring in the season with the Winterfest Market. This family-friendly event will get everyone in the holiday spirit with holiday music, fun activities for the kids, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Shop for gifts in this one-of-a-kind outdoor market with unique gifts for area artisans. Treats and eats will be available from local food vendors, as well as seasonal brews and cocktails in the beer garden.

Jousting Knight rkupbens loading...

Shoppes at Dragon Village, 97 Trench Road, Bridgeton

Dates: Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets: $12 for ages 13 and over

The 2nd Annual Renaissance Christmas, nicknamed “Naughty or Knights,” is a one-of-a-kind holiday festival for the whole family. Witness heroic knights battle in a special Christmas tournament. Take photos with Santa and the Faerie Queens. Enjoy over 30 vendors, holiday and Renaissance performers, food, and drinks.

Festival of the Trees (Facebook) Festival of the Trees (Facebook) loading...

The Red Mill Museum Village, 56 Main Street, Clinton

Date: Dec. 1-3

Cost: $12 (13 years and up), $10 (children 6 to 12 and seniors)

More than 45 unique craft artisans will be on hand to help with your holiday shopping. Grab some food and a hot beverage, and wander through the decorated trees at the Red Mill Museum Village grounds. Be sure to stop by the German-style market for some festive treats and holiday music.

Hoboken Waterfront Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Under 14th Street Viaduct, 1401 Adams Street, Hoboken

Date: Dec. 4, 11 and 18

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free

Explore holiday delight in downtown Hoboken. This is a great place to shop for that perfect holiday gift. Find unique items from over 100 local vendors selling their handmade goods, bath products, pet products, fine art, accessories, fashion jewelry, photography, kids’ stuff, and more. The event is pet friendly so feel free to get your furry buddy a picture with Santa to benefit the Wise Animal Rescue.

Chevy Chase (AP) Chevy Chase (AP) loading...

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison

Date: Dec. 8, 9, and 10

Time: Friday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $10 to $250

This three-day festival features more than 30-holiday movie celebrity fan-favorites, with celebrity panels where you will get an autograph and a photo with your favorite stars.

Featured celebrities include Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Randy Quaid from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, along with Hallmark celebrity faves like Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Jen Lilley, Melissa Joan Hart, Danica McKellar and so many more.

Sea of Lights (Jenkinson's Aquarium Facebook) Sea of Lights (Jenkinson's Aquarium Facebook) loading...

Jenkinson’s Aquarium, 300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant

Date: Dec. 9, 16, 22, 23, 27, and 28

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets: Adult $18, Seniors $13, Child (3-11) $12

This annual festival features the aquarium transformed into a winter wonderland with hundreds of festive lights and decorations. The event includes treats, crafts, pictures with Santa, games, Diving Santa, and holiday entertainment. The aquarium, sweet shop, aquarium gift shop, pavilion, and pavilion arcade will also be open.

Reeves-Reed Aboretum (Facebook) Reeves-Reed Arboretum (Facebook) loading...

Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Avenue, Summit

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (rain or shine)

Cost: Members $10; Non-members $15. Children 3 and under are free

This outdoor winter festival celebrates community and culture. The day’s activities will include arts and crafts for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the Winter Solstice. There will also be games, stories, musical entertainment, photos with Santa, food vendors, and a holiday market (which accepts cash only).

Be sure to tour the festival trees located throughout the grounds, all decorated by local non-profits, schools, families, and scout groups. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite one! New, winter socks and gloves will also be collected for GRACE (Giving and Receiving Assistance for Our Community’s Essentials).

There are so many wonderful festivals and events happening in December around New Jersey that you'll have something to do every weekend up until New Year's Day.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom