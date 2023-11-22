NJ police are looking for this car after postal worker was assaulted

🔷 NJ mailman attacked on route

TOMS RIVER — A U.S. Postal Service worker was attacked and robbed during his afternoon deliveries on Wednesday, according to Toms River police.

Around 4 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported at the corner of Madison and Lexington Avenues, just blocks from both the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Toms River High School South.

Responding officers were met by a mailman who said that he had noticed two people in hoodies who appeared to be males, walking down the street as he was delivering mail in the area.

As the worker returned to his mail truck, the duo hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, and then kicking his head, according to police.

They took his belongings and ran down Madison Avenue, toward Hooper Avenue, officers continued.

Police have shared a photo of a white car, believed to be driven away by a third male.

Toms River police said on Wednesday that “similar incidents have been reported throughout the state,” with no further details.

Anyone with information was asked to call 732-349-0150, extension 1361.

