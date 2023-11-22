Someone in New Jersey just hit the lottery for $1 million

Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in New Jersey just missed the Mega Millions jackpot by one number, but that's still worth $1 million.

The New Jersey Lottery says a second-tier prizewinning ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn Tuesday night. Even without matching the gold mega ball, that's a $1 million hit.

No one in the U.S. hit the jackpot, so the Mega Millions top prize sits today at $308 million.

Caba Grocery, Perth Amboy (Google Maps) Caba Grocery, Perth Amboy (Google Maps) loading...

The $1 million ticket was sold in Middlesex County, at Caba Grocery in Perth Amboy.

There were also two tickets in New Jersey that hit the third-tier prize of $10,000. Those were purchased at Main Marqet in Succasunna and 7-Eleven in Point Pleasant Boro.

Overall, more than 26,000 New Jersey players earned prizes from Tuesday night's drawing. Twenty-nine players matched four of the five white balls for $500 — seven of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, bringing the prize up to $2,000.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 17, 22, 25, 30, 38, and (mega ball) 24.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

