Looking for a new option for fried chicken? One of the fastest-growing chicken restaurants is opening another restaurant soon in Western New York.

They're called Krispy Krunchy Chicken and soon, they'll be coming to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

What is Krispy Krunchy Chicken?

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a fried chicken restaurant that was started in Louisiana in 1989. They pride themselves on their freshly made, hand-breaded fried chicken, tenders, and nuggets. They've been named one of the fastest-growing brands for the second year in a row by Yelp. They already have over 2800 restaurants across the country and they're aiming to be over 3400 soon.

At least 6 of those will be in Western New York.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is opening another restaurant soon in Western New York

If the name sounds familiar, it's because there are already a handful of fast-counter serve locations in gas stations and convenience stores in Blasdell, Lockport, Buffalo, and Niagara Falls.

The newest location will settle in the food court at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. They've already signed a lease, and according to Buffalo Business First, will begin work this month to have the restaurant open soon.

They're continuing to open locations in New York State

In 2024, Krispy Krunchy Chicken opened 32 locations in upstate New York. They're going to open 20 more and hope to have 100 locations in Western New York by late this year.