NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/22

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/22

Red flag in the sand in Asbury Park (Gino D, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--A high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf is posted for the Jersey Shore Thursday.
--Scattered rain and gusty on-shore winds continue.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the East
23 - 28 mph (Gust 37 mph)
20 - 24 knots (Gust 32 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature55° - 57°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:11pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 9:22a		High
Wed 3:23p		Low
Wed 9:56p		High
Thu 3:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:46a		High
Wed 2:57p		Low
Wed 9:20p		High
Thu 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:58a		High
Wed 3:11p		Low
Wed 9:32p		High
Thu 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:50a		High
Wed 2:53p		Low
Wed 9:24p		High
Thu 3:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:20a		Low
Wed 1:27p		High
Wed 7:03p		Low
Thu 2:01a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:18a		High
Wed 3:22p		Low
Wed 9:48p		High
Thu 3:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:27a		Low
Wed 1:01p		High
Wed 6:10p		Low
Thu 1:35a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 9:56a		High
Wed 4:22p		Low
Wed 10:19p		High
Thu 4:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:52a		High
Wed 3:08p		Low
Wed 9:16p		High
Thu 3:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 9:17a		High
Wed 3:32p		Low
Wed 9:37p		High
Thu 3:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:03a		High
Wed 3:20p		Low
Wed 9:24p		High
Thu 3:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 9:50a		High
Wed 4:14p		Low
Wed 10:15p		High
Thu 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain.

THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: W winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM