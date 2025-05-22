NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/22

Advisories

--A high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf is posted for the Jersey Shore Thursday.

--Scattered rain and gusty on-shore winds continue.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the East

23 - 28 mph (Gust 37 mph)

20 - 24 knots (Gust 32 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 66°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 55° - 57° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:11pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:22a High

Wed 3:23p Low

Wed 9:56p High

Thu 3:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:46a High

Wed 2:57p Low

Wed 9:20p High

Thu 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:58a High

Wed 3:11p Low

Wed 9:32p High

Thu 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:50a High

Wed 2:53p Low

Wed 9:24p High

Thu 3:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:20a Low

Wed 1:27p High

Wed 7:03p Low

Thu 2:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:18a High

Wed 3:22p Low

Wed 9:48p High

Thu 3:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:27a Low

Wed 1:01p High

Wed 6:10p Low

Thu 1:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 4:22p Low

Wed 10:19p High

Thu 4:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:52a High

Wed 3:08p Low

Wed 9:16p High

Thu 3:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:17a High

Wed 3:32p Low

Wed 9:37p High

Thu 3:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:03a High

Wed 3:20p Low

Wed 9:24p High

Thu 3:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:50a High

Wed 4:14p Low

Wed 10:15p High

Thu 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain.

THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: W winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

