NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/22
Advisories
--A high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf is posted for the Jersey Shore Thursday.
--Scattered rain and gusty on-shore winds continue.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the East
23 - 28 mph (Gust 37 mph)
20 - 24 knots (Gust 32 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 66°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|55° - 57°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:22a
|High
Wed 3:23p
|Low
Wed 9:56p
|High
Thu 3:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:46a
|High
Wed 2:57p
|Low
Wed 9:20p
|High
Thu 3:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:58a
|High
Wed 3:11p
|Low
Wed 9:32p
|High
Thu 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:50a
|High
Wed 2:53p
|Low
Wed 9:24p
|High
Thu 3:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:20a
|Low
Wed 1:27p
|High
Wed 7:03p
|Low
Thu 2:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:18a
|High
Wed 3:22p
|Low
Wed 9:48p
|High
Thu 3:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:27a
|Low
Wed 1:01p
|High
Wed 6:10p
|Low
Thu 1:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 4:22p
|Low
Wed 10:19p
|High
Thu 4:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:52a
|High
Wed 3:08p
|Low
Wed 9:16p
|High
Thu 3:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:17a
|High
Wed 3:32p
|Low
Wed 9:37p
|High
Thu 3:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:03a
|High
Wed 3:20p
|Low
Wed 9:24p
|High
Thu 3:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:50a
|High
Wed 4:14p
|Low
Wed 10:15p
|High
Thu 4:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain.
THU: E winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Showers.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds, becoming E 6 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.
FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: W winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
