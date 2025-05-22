⚠ A dog in Camden County killed a skunk that turned out to be rabid

CHERRY HILL — A skunk that was killed by a dog last week in the backyard of a South Jersey home has tested positive for rabies, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed.

On Thursday, May 16, a Cherry Hill Township resident’s dog killed a skunk in the backyard, county health officials said. An animal control officer picked up the skunk and arranged to have it tested for rabies at the state Public Health and Environmental Laboratories in Trenton.

Five days later, on May 21, the county health department was notified that the skunk was rabid.

The dog’s owners were then notified. The dog received a rabies booster and will be confined for four months.

“Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment,” said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department.

She urged residents to keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets. Keep pets under direct supervision and do not let them come in contact with wild animals. If they are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary help for them immediately. Contact your local animal control agency to remove any strays from the neighborhood because they may be unvaccinated and infected with rabies.

For more information, residents can call the Camden County Health Department at 856-374-6370.

