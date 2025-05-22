NJ Congresswoman faces expulsion over ICE mele — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Poll shows who NJ voters blame most for Newark Airport problems (FAA.gov) Poll shows who NJ voters blame most for Newark Airport problems (FAA.gov) loading...

✈ Flight restrictions to continue

✈ Staffing and technical issues have plagued Newark Airport

✈ Number of arriving and departing flights has been reduced by more than half

The flight restrictions that have been in place at New Jersey's largest airport ever since air traffic controllers first lost their radar and radios briefly last month will remain in place into June, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday.

The interim rule will cap the number of arrivals and departures at Newark Liberty International Airport at 28 apiece per hour. That's in line with the limits imposed after about half a dozen controllers went on a 45-day trauma leave following the first outage on April 28.

In mid-June, the limit might be bumped up after a runway construction project largely wraps up, and the controllers on leave would be scheduled to return. After that, the FAA has said it might be able to increase the limit to 34 arrivals and 34 departures an hour, which would bring it closer to the 38 or 39 flights that typically took off and landed hourly before the problems.

The FAA has taken a number of steps to address the technical problems with a software update and new fiber optic lines that seemed to have helped keep the radar online even during subsequent disruptions. But a longer-term fix of building a new radar system at the Philadelphia facility that directs planes in and out of the airport will likely take months, and even after that, the aging infrastructure may remain vulnerable.

LaMonica McIver at Delaney Hall protest Rep. LaMonica McIver demands the release of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after his arrest while protesting outside an ICE detention prison in Newark (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) loading...

🔴 Rep. LaMonica McIver charged with assaulting ICE agents

🔴 McIver faces 16 years in prison

🔴 S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace calls for McIver's expulsion

A Republican congresswoman from South Carolina has introduced a resolution to have the House of Representatives expel a New Jersey lawmaker who is being prosecuted by the Trump Justice Department.

A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday released Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver on her own recognizance during the congresswoman's first court appearance on assault charges stemming from immigration officials' attempt to arrest Newark's mayor at a detention facility.

McIver appeared remotely from Washington as Congress is in session for the initial hearing, where she was officially notified of the two counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding an officer from the May 9 skirmish outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement-run facility called Delaney Hall.

The prosecutor’s complaint says McIver attempted to stop the arrest of Democratic Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who is running in this year's primary for New Jersey governor, and pushed into and grabbed agents for Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a news release announcing her resolution, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said "attacking Homeland Security and ICE agents isn't just disgraceful, it's assault."

NJ convicted shoplifter and Columbian national arrested by ICE agents NJ convicted shoplifter and Columbian national arrested by ICE agents (ICE, Google Maps) loading...

🔻 Man convicted once, arrested 4 times in NJ

🔻 Has active warrant in home country

🔻 Being held at Newark detention site

A Colombian national wanted in his native country on criminal theft charges and accused of repeated shoplifting in New Jersey has been arrested by federal agents.

On May 9, Ludwin Quintero-Rojas was arrested in Newark by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The 31-year-old, who is not legally in this country, has been detained at Delaney Hall.

Quintero-Rojas has a criminal warrant in his home country for aggravated theft and attempted theft with injury.

He was arrested in September 2023 by border patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, who served him with a notice to appear back in court.

Last month, Quintero-Rojas was arrested in Ocean County for three separate shoplifting incidents.

Calling Quintero-Rojas a “criminal alien,” ICE Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris said “Quintero’s immigration and criminal history shows a repetitive pattern of disregard for U.S. laws.”

Google Headquarters, iPhone New Jersey police can use phones to track locations in criminal investigations, a court rules (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(Canva) loading...

🔴 Involves a case of armed robbery in Milltown

🔴 Judge disagrees, says it turns Google into "an arm of law enforcement"

MILLTOWN — A narrow appeals court ruling gives more power to New Jersey detectives who want to use cell phones to place suspects at crime scenes.

On Tuesday, the Appellate Division ruled that law enforcement can use geofence warrants to track potential suspects and witnesses in investigations.

While the New York Times reports that geofence warrants have been used since 2016, this is the first time a higher New Jersey court has grappled with whether they are constitutional.

Tuesday's decision approves investigators' use of location data to link a suspect to a March 16, 2022 armed robbery at a Millton gas station.

Court documents said the robber held a handgun to a female clerk's neck, punched her several times, and threw her to the ground. He got away with $673.

The suspect was later identified as Van Salter, according to court documents.

A geofence warrant found that Salter's cell phone was at the gas station during the 14 minutes when the robbery took place, according to court documents.

Shakira in concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, May 16, 2025 (AP/Canva) Shakira in concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, May 16, 2025 (AP/Canva) loading...

🎵 Shakira fans at her MetLife show may have been exposed to measles

🎵 The infected person is a non-Jersey resident

🎵 Symptoms can develop as late as June 6

EAST RUTHERFORD — If you were one of the 55,000 people who attended the sold-out Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium last week, you may have been exposed to measles.

The New Jersey Department of Health has issued a public alert to anyone who attended the concert on Thursday, May 16 at the East Rutherford venue.

They say a non-Jersey resident who went to the show was infected with measles.

State health officials are urging everyone, especially parents, guardians, health care providers, and caregivers, to be aware of this highly contagious virus's symptoms and ensure they are up to date with their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots.

Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as June 6.

New Jersey's most cozy Italian restaurant Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2025 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 26 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.