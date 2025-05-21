🎵 Shakira fans at her MetLife show may have been exposed to measles

EAST RUTHERFORD — If you were one of the 55,000 people who attended the sold-out Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium last week, you may have been exposed to measles.

The New Jersey Department of Health has issued a public alert to anyone who attended the concert on Thursday, May 16 at the East Rutherford venue.

They say a non-Jersey resident who went to the show was infected with measles.

State health officials are urging everyone, especially parents, guardians, health care providers, and caregivers, to be aware of this highly contagious virus's symptoms and ensure they are up to date with their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots.

Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as June 6.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin.

The rash usually begins as flat red spots on the face at the hairline and spreads downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can also cause serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and can lead to miscarriages.

If you were at the Shakira concert and you think you may have been exposed, or suspect an illness, please call your healthcare provider before going to any medical department or emergency room, state health officials said.

As of May 20, no other measles cases in New Jersey have been identified.

