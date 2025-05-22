🎉 Airbnb kaboshes parties for Memorial Day and 4th of July weekends

🎉 It's the fourth year in a row for the anti-party system

🎉 Certain bookings will be blocked to reduce the risk of such parties

Did you rent an Airbnb for Memorial Day Weekend somewhere in New Jersey? Hope you’re not planning on having a huge party.

Airbnb is implementing an anti-party system in New Jersey and across the U.S. for both Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends to discourage possible disruptive gatherings.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Airbnb has implemented these defenses to block certain bookings over these holiday weekends to reduce the risk of disruptive parties, which are banned on its platform.

In the summer of 2020, Airbnb first took action to ban parties as part of its mission to prioritize health in the early months of the pandemic.

Police respond to a large party on Mill Pond Road in Jackson (Lakewood Scoop) Police respond to a large party on Mill Pond Road in Jackson (Lakewood Scoop) loading...

A house in Jackson booked through Airbnb in July 2020 wound up attracting about 700 people. It took police more than four hours to clear the property.

As part of the crackdown on so-called party houses in New Jersey, Airbnb announced that in August 2020, 35 listings across the state had been suspended or removed from the platform. The affected properties were located in 25 municipalities, including Atlantic City, Hoboken, Newark, Toms River, and Woodbridge.

“Our anti-party technology is designed to help identify and prevent certain attempts to book one-to-two-night stays in entire home listings that could be higher risk for a disruptive party,” Airbnb said in a released statement.

While incidents of disruptive parties on Airbnb are rare, the company said it is committed to working to reduce the risk and helping hosts promote positive experiences in their homes and in local neighborhoods.

Group of friends partying in a nightclub jacoblund loading...

Airbnb’s anti-party system looks at a range of factors, including the type of listing being booked, the duration of the stay, the distance to the listing from the guest’s primary location, and whether the booking is last-minute, to determine whether a booking should be blocked.

The system works in tandem with Airbnb’s global reservation screening technology, which is active year-round to try to identify and deter higher-risk bookings.

Guests who are prevented from booking an entire home through Airbnb will instead have the option to book alternative accommodations on the home rental platform.

In 2024, approximately 51,000 people were blocked or redirected from booking entire home listings in the U.S. over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends due to these offenses, Airbnb said.

In 2021, Airbnb’s “Under 25” anti-party system blocked or redirected about 10,000 people in New Jersey from making local entire home bookings.

Neighbors in New Jersey can get in touch with Airbnb in real-time via their Neighborhood Support Line if they spot a party in progress at a home they believe is listed on Airbnb.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom