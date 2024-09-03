This NJ shore town made Airbnb’s Top 10 cheapest for fall travel

Who says you can’t find anything affordable in New Jersey?

Well, all of us, actually, but here’s something that proves an exception to the rule.

Airbnb just released a list of Top 10 towns around the country that have their most affordable rates for fall travel. This is for the months of September through November.

“From smaller crowds to milder weather, traveling during the off-season has its perks,” Airbnb said in a press release.

Indeed, based on the price drop from the summer months, one town in New Jersey made their Top 10. Bonus? It’s a shore town.

Somers Point. It topped the list.

If you don’t already know, Somers Point is a terrific town in Eastern Atlantic County. It’s just across the bridge from family-friendly Ocean City. It has its own William Morrow Beach, which is free.

That beach is complete with a pier for fishing, a playground for kids, parking, and outdoor showers. Somers Point is only 10 miles from Atlantic City, so you could not only have plenty of orchards and haunted attractions nearby but also switch things up with some glitz for your fall stay.

Wondering about the other U.S. fall destinations Airbnb says are the most affordable this season? I mean, you don’t need to leave New Jersey, but, okay. Here’s the full list.

Somers Point, NJ

Myrtle Beach, SC

Norfolk, VA

Panama City, FL

West Des Moines, IA

Bangor, ME

Cheyenne, WY

Spokane Valley, WA

Erie, PA

Omaha, NE

You can see Airbnb’s full story here

