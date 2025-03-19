$500 for Each New York State Household Coming at End of 2025

Governor Hochul is ready to give households a $500 really soon.

If the idea passes, each household, depending on your income will get a rebate check to your mailbox that would be mailed out in the Fall of 2025.

The measure, that if passes, has to be included in the budget that must be submitted by April 1 (unless it is delayed). Why is everyone going to be getting a $500 check?

New York State is dubbing it a inflation rebate. After all, everything is so expensive right now. Georgia just did something recently the past few years. They have given out checks for a few hundred dollars as way to give their residents some relief. A few other states have done something similar so, this is not something new that New York State will have started--but, still great for residents.

How do you qualify to get the money, though? What do you have to do to qualify?

According to USA Today:

Individual taxpayers earning up to $150,000 a year would get $300 checks under Hochul's proposal. Couples filing a joint tax return with a total income up to $300,000 would get $500 checks.