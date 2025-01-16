I’ve tried almost every sushi spot and this is the best in NJ

I’ve loved sushi since I took my first bite of it. And I’ve tried pretty much every sushi spot in the state. There are so many good ones that it really says a lot to name the best. But this is it.

Xina in Toms River has been a long-time favorite of mine. That’s why I’m thrilled to have read on nj1015.com that this amazing New Jersey Japanese restaurant is opening a second location at 415 Bradley Beach.

Like a lot of outstanding Japanese restaurants in New Jersey, Xina has an incredible selection of sushi, sashimi, fresh seafood and insane Chinese and Japanese food.

The favorites are all there, they have the most magnificent golden wok-fried rice with egg, carrots, onions, bean sprouts and scallions. A gorgeous lo mein with stir-fried noodles & vegetables. And the most delish pad Thai I’ve had in a long time.

But what’s different is what makes the difference. For instance, have you ever heard of bacon egg and cheese fried rice?

They also do rolled-fat rice noodles, eggs, peppers, onions, scallions, and crispy shallots. A welcome change from the usual.

How about their bulgogi kimchi fried rice? Thinly shaved Korean soy marinated beef served over spicy kimchi jalapeno fried rice. Need I say more?

They have so many unique and inventive dishes it's hard to try them all in one go! I absolutely love this New Jersey sushi spot and you will, too.

