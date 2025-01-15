I stayed at this NJ hotel and it truly earns its top 15 U.S. rank

Asbury Park has been having a serious glow-up lately, and The Asbury Hotel is one great example of how a city can turn around.

I’m happy to say that hubby and I had the opportunity to stay there and let me tell you it’s one of the things that Asbury Park can be most proud of.

What started out as the old Salvation Army building has been transformed into a chic modern hotel that suits the city perfectly. And even though it’s stylish as hell, it still manages to hang on to that beautiful classic Asbury Park style. And that’s what’s so great about it. The blend of old and new is unsurpassed.

So it’s no surprise that The Asbury just made "The Ultimate List of America’s Top Hotels by Experts,” a list of the top 15 hotels in the country by farandwide.com.

It’s right up there with beautiful resorts like the Dean Hotel in Providence, Rhode Island, and the Zena in Washington, D.C.

The Asbury is right in the center of it all. Judging from our stay there, and let me tell you— it absolutely lives up to the hype.

The design of the hotel is so cool because it maintains its traditional roots so it doesn’t stick out in a flashy way, but blends into the neighborhood making it part of the soul of Asbury Park. It feels like it’s always belonged here.

The lobby is the perfect place to chill out, with its dim lighting, and its cozy banquettes that practically beg you to sit down and relax. Sometimes they have live entertainment in the lobby, too.

The rooftop bar is one of the best you’ll experience in New Jersey, especially because of its stellar and endless ocean views. And while it’s a hotspot, it also maintains a comfortable vibe with great music and cocktails.

When my husband and I were guests there, we went to the rooftop just for a drink and ended up spending three hours there.

Old Asbury charm ... new Asbury energy. It has the best of both. So it’s no surprise The Asbury took a spot among the nation’s best.

We loved the friendly atmosphere and eclectic decor. It’s the perfect mix of beach relaxation and city excitement. If you love vintage charm, you’ll feel right at home. I can’t wait till our next day at The Asbury.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

