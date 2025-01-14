I had no idea what a Gatcha Arcade was until I saw this one in NJ

If you’ve been waiting for a Gatcha Arcade to hit New Jersey, the wait is over. Gatcha, the wildly popular Japanese-themed arcade, has officially opened at Menlo Park Mall in Edison and looks amazing.

For those who don’t know, “Gatcha” comes from the Japanese word “gachapon,” which refers to vending machines that drop out surprise capsule toys. Gatcha arcades take that concept to the next level with claw machines, arcade games, and Japanese imports where every pull, spin, or roll brings a new surprise.

At Gatcha NJ, the claw machines are played until you win—so yes, everyone walks away with something! And trust me, once you see the adorable plushies and anime collectibles up for grabs, you won’t want to stop.

Already popular in Flushing, Orlando, and Saugus, Gatcha is finally giving Jersey gamers a place to play.

They designed all of their industry-leading claw machine machines in-house and handpicked games to ensure the best experience and their skilled and caring staff makes sure everything is in working order.

The Gatcha shop is so much fun and worth exploring, too. Everything is available for trade-in. Giant plush, Gundams, (you better google that one!) anime figures, and tons of blind boxes (a kind of mystery box whose contents are a surprise till you open it.)

Jersey gamers are gonna have a blast at this new location. And from the looks of it, nongamers will enjoy it too.

