Monmouth County HS seniors: Apply now for this NJ art scholarship

I’ve always believed that one of the reasons it’s so wonderful to live in New Jersey is that for a tiny state, we have a wide range of cultural advantages. And there’s no shortage of art appreciation here in New Jersey.

I’ve often written about Monmouth Arts and their wonderful contribution to the New Jersey arts scene and so I’m excited to announce this wonderful opportunity. Monmouth Arts is now offering three scholarships, each one worth $1,000, through their emerging artist scholarship program.

So here’s the story: Monmouth County high school seniors, if you’re passionate about the arts and planning to pursue them in college, this is your chance.

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 4, 2025, at 5 p.m. so you really want to go on this.

Monmouth Arts has been supporting young artists since 1971, and this is one of the ways they’re helping the next generation shine.

Here’s what they’re offering:

• Performing Arts Scholarship: For students into dance, music, theater, or anything performance-related.

• Literary Arts Scholarship: For those who love writing, poetry, or journalism.

• Victoria J. Snoy Memorial Scholarship: For students interested in fashion, film, photography, or visual arts.

Know someone who should apply? Share this with them! Or, if you’re a senior, jump on this chance to showcase your talent and win a scholarship.

The links to apply are below:

• Performing Arts

• Literary Arts

• Visual Arts

Good luck to everyone applying—this is such an amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to see all the talent Monmouth County has to offer.

