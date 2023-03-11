It’s astounding how often drivers run this Galloway, NJ red light

Not only is it laughable how often I witness drivers blow through this traffic light in Galloway, it's scary as hell.

The traffic light I'm talking about is on Jimmie Leeds Road where motorists leaving Garden State Parkway North exit (turning left or right onto Jimmie Leeds).

I can't tell you how many times I've just come off the parkway and am waiting for the light to turn green and watch motorists traveling on Jimmie Leeds gun it through the intersection to make it through before their light turns red.

What's worse is there are just as many, if not more, times the light has turned green for ME and there's one car or more than one that barrel through the red light long after it's turned red.

It's literally gotten to the point where I sit and wait 5-10 seconds after I get the green light to make my turn because I'm so worried someone is still going to try and run that red. I've just seen it done too many times. It's gotta be one of the worst intersections in Atlantic County.

And it's becoming like a game I play when I come off the parkway at Exit 40 and have to wait for the light to turn green. I just sit and watch to see if there will be yet another instance of someone running the Jimmie Leeds Road red light. Inevitably, it happens.

The intersection appears to be monitored by traffic cameras, but I'm beginning to wonder if they even work. If they're just erected as a deterrent, it's Mission: Unaccomplished. The threat of a ticket doesn't seem to scare drivers from blowing the light. And the ones that do clearly don't care about causing an accident. Then again, I'm obviously not privy to tickets drivers may receive by mail if the cameras are monitoring the cameras.

Do YOU witness the same thing when you come upon that same intersection in Galloway?

