Is your baby trans? Absurd new law — NJ Top News

Winter is winding down. Spring is right around the corner, and then it will be summer. Do you have your beach body yet? Well, you still have time to work on that.

But now you can grab your summer beach badges for various beaches at the Jersey Shore. Most are on sale now. Some offer pre-season discounts, daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal passes, parking passes, and discounts for kids, veterans, and seniors.

These are 22 of the top New Jersey beaches that require beach badges for the 2025 summer season, typically from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Salamander crossing Beekman Road in East Brunswick, road closed sign Salamander crossing Beekman Road in East Brunswick, road closed sign (David Moskowitz) loading...

⭕ Beekman Road closes every spring for 22 years for the salamander crossing

⭕ Environmentalist David Moskowitz convinced the mayor

⭕ People turn out nightly to watch the salamanders cross the road

EAST BRUNSWICK — It's another sure sign of spring in Central Jersey when the salamanders cross the road that is closed to give them safe passage.

Every late winter, the salamanders cross from one side of Beekman Road in East Brunswick, which turns into White Pine Road in South Brunswick, to get to their breeding pond.

After laying their eggs, they will cross the road to return home.

It was the observation of David Moskowitz, president of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission and chairman of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, that started this spring tradition nearly 25 years ago.

"I was exploring East Brunswick and wound up over by where the vernal pools are and found and found quite a few salamanders and frogs that had been squashed by cars on Beekman Road," Moskowitz told New Jersey 101.5. "I took a live spotted salamander and one of the squashed spotted salamanders over to the mayor's office and said, 'We need to do something.' "

Gloucester Township Park Gloucester Township Park (Gloucester Township/Canva) loading...

🏈A fight involving about 40 people caused at a park

🏈Flag football tournament at Gloucester Township Community Park

🏈No permit was issued for the tournament

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — An unauthorized flag football tournament in a Camden County park led to a fight on Saturday afternoon, according to township police.

An officer at another event at Gloucester Township Community Park heard a commotion and saw about 40 people brawling as a crowd gathered around them to watch.

Additional officers were called to the scene to stop the melee and send the crowd home.

It took about an hour to clear out the park.

The fight started when one team's coaches, upset at a tournament official, demanded a refund of their entry fees, police said.

No charges have been filed pending the completion of the investigation.

The event was promoted on social media, but it did not have a required permit, police said.

(Anthony Knox Jr. wins fourth state title, Shore Sports Insider via Youtube) (Anthony Knox Jr. wins fourth state title, Shore Sports Insider via Youtube) loading...

A New Jersey athlete notching his fourth state championship in high school wrestling has sparked a passionate reaction on both sides.

The weekend win for Anthony Knox, of Saint John Vianney in Holmdel, came after a massive brawl in the bleachers at a tournament last month that regulatory officials wanted to disqualify him for before a judge's last-hour reprieve.

“Anthony Knox Jr.'s tainted wrestling title epitomizes all that’s wrong in high school sports,” was the title of a column by sports writer Steve Politi for NJ.com.

Writing for the Asbury Park Press, Stephen Edleson said: “Congratulations, Anthony Knox, but this title felt different."

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

❓ New Jersey law requires hospitals to give form to new parents

❓ Asks gender identity, sexual orientation of newborns

❓ Lawmaker calls it "completely and utterly insane"

Newborn babies can't hold up their heads — let alone talk — but it's New Jersey law to ask them their gender identity and sexual orientation.

There's a dedicated form given to every new parent at New Jersey hospitals to do just that.

Last week, the "Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Questionnaire" form at an Inspira Health hospital caught the attention of Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen.

The form asks parents if their newborn baby is lesbian or gay, straight, bisexual, or questioning.

It also asks if their baby is male, female, transgender, genderqueer, or another gender not on the list.

"Medical providers, laboratories and hospitals are being forced to provide the questionnaire below to NEWBORN patients. While completely and utterly insane, these facilities are doing so to comply with another nonsensical law," Schepisi said on Facebook.

