Dozens brawl at NJ park during ‘unauthorized’ flag football tournament

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — An unauthorized flag football tournament in a Camden County park led to a fight on Saturday afternoon, according to township police.

An officer at another event at Gloucester Township Community Park heard a commotion and saw about 40 people brawling as a crowd gathered around them to watch.

Additional officers were called to the scene to stop the melee and send the crowd home.

It took about an hour to clear out the park.

Argument triggers fight

The fight started when one team's coaches, upset at a tournament official, demanded a refund of their entry fees, police said.

No charges have been filed pending the completion of the investigation.

The event was promoted on social media, but it did not have a required permit, police said.

