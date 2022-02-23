Is this the best pizza in North Jersey?

Who doesn't love pizza? I have yet to meet the person that hasn't enjoyed a slice at some point. And New Jersey has arguably the best pizza in the world. Maybe it's the water. Maybe it's the edgy attitude of NJ pizza chefs. Whatever the reason, pizza is delicious and it's better in the Garden State.

That said, toppings matter. I had dinner last night in Kinnelon planning our legislative focus for my new company Common Sense Club. The meeting was a big success and the pizza from my new friends at Cypress Tavern was a big highlight.

I had a white pizza with fresh mozzarella, pesto, and sausage. The crust was perfect and the sausage was cut and cooked just right. My big concern is that it was so good, I may order it again instead of trying another version of these outstanding pies. Thinking that the next visit I'm going with the fig and goat cheese pie. If you have never tried figs on pizza, you are missing out.

Dilyara Garifullina via Unsplash Dilyara Garifullina via Unsplash loading...

If you're in North Jersey, definitely swing by the Cypress. If you're in Central Jersey, you can get a similar pie at Nomad Pizza.

Nomad Pizza - Google Earth Nomad Pizza - Google Earth loading...

Either way, toppings matter. Don't waste the calories and carbs on a plain pie. Pizza should be an experience, not just a filler because you didn't feel like cooking. I'll definitely be going back to Cypress Tavern.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

