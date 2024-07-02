Unique NJ restaurant makes pizza like you’ve never seen

Just when you thought New Jersey pizza couldn’t get any better, Hold My Knots in Hillsdale, New Jersey entered the chat.

They already had started upping the Italian food game by giving us garlic knot sliders, but now they’re adding personal flair to pizza by using topping to create pictures of various characters.

Take a look at some of these pizza pies and try to keep your mouth from watering:

There’s Baby Yoda (OK, fine, “The Child” for you purists)

Its-a-him, Mario!

What’s up, doc? This pizza pie.

Use your best Boo voice to request the Mike Wazowski pizza.

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles know that Raphael would be THRILLED to be featured on a pizza.

But it’s not just characters, they personalize their pies in others ways:

Try this one out for your Rutgers University graduate.

Certainly Ask Ketchum would choose this, the Pokemon fan in your life would too!

As someone who grew up eating pizza before going out trick or treating on Halloween, these two really struck a chord with me.

Let’s be honest, how much better would Thanksgiving be if this is what we were eating.

In addition to their themed pies, they also go the extra mile with garlic knot stuffed crust.

Hold My Knots started out as a small shop in NYC’s Gansevoort Market, now they have a stand alone shop in New Jersey. They also travel around for corporate events and parties with their food truck.

They are not at a loss for fun foods for you to try:

Pulled pork fries

Tater Tot nachos

Pepperoni stuffed knots

Cheeseburger garlic knot sliders

Hold My Knots is located at 134 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642.

You can check out their full menu or learn about their catering services here.

