Yum! Try garlic knots with a twist at ‘Hold My Knots’ in NJ

If you’re like me, you’re s suck for appetizers and snack. I’d easily take a tray of garlic knots over the finest steak ever made any day of the week. Garlic knots are the pinnacle of comfort food.

One New Jersey restaurant has raised it into an art form... Introducing Hold My Knots in Hillsdale, NJ.

The restaurant started out as a little shop in NYC’s Gansevoort Market, now they have a stand alone shop in the Garden State. They also travel around for parties and corporate events with their food truck.

As they put it:

HMK specializes in Garlic Knot Sliders, but also offer a ton of different sandwiches, crazy appetizers, gourmet milkshakes and so much more available daily.

And they are NOT kidding about the crazy appetizers, have you ever had a garlic knot slider?

Garlic Knot Sliders- those are slider-sized sandwiches stuffed with fan favorites like chicken parm, eggplant parm and meatball parm, then topped with some garlic and parmesan cheese.

Here are some of the ways they spice up their knots (pun intended)

Pepperoni stuffed knots

Cheeseburger garlic knot sliders

Eggplant parm garlic knots

In addition to their famous knot sliders, they also offer pizza, but not your run of the mill pizza. This is their Knot Dog Crust Pizza with Philly cheesesteak and tots:

Or this Frankenstein of a 1/2 Stromboli Pepperoni 1/2 Garlic Knot Crust Pizza.

And then there’s the wild appetizers, like pulled pork fries.

Do you like tater tots? How about nachos?

Then try the love-child of the two: nacho tots!

(Guys, it’s right there, just call them “tot-chos!”)

Hold My Knots is located at 134 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642.

You can check out their full menu or learn about their catering services here.

