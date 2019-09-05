Kid saves his cousin thanks to an important police program

One of the great things about local New Jersey cops is that they are constantly finding new ways to interact in a positive way with the younger generation.

This week’s #BlueFriday honoree is the entire Hillsdale Police Department. Thanks to an outstanding program sponsored for young people in Hillsdale, one young man learned how to save a life.

Hillsdale Junior Police Academy graduate Joey Dargan learned the Heimlich maneuver as a part of his training. Recently, the 13-year-old had the opportunity to put it into practice and save his 12-year-old cousin who was choking on a cracker.

The Hillsdale PD honored Joey recently for his life saving action. Thank you to the Hillsdale PD and all the police departments around the state for sponsoring programs like this. We appreciate you.

