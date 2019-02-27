Measles back in NJ: Could’ve been spread at Hillsdale pharmacy

TRENTON — Measles has returned to New Jersey with a suspected case in Bergen County.

Following an outbreak of 33 cases in Lakewood and Passaic in the fall, the state Department of Health said this week than an infected person who was contagious could have inadvertently exposed others at two locations in Hillsdale on Feb. 18:

AFC Urgent Care, 2 Broadway, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Walgreen's, 383 Washington Ave. from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The DOH said anyone who visited either location should consult with their health provider. If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles. Individuals potentially exposed, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as March 18.

The agency is working to locate other places where people may have been exposed.

An outbreak just over the New York border in Rockland County was still active Wednesday with 139 confirmed cases clustered in the eastern Ramapo area of New Square, Spring Valley and Monsey.

The New York City Department of Health reported 90 confirmed cases in Brooklyn involving members of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or a low infant birth weight.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

