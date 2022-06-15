Is swimming at the Jersey Shore too dangerous now? (Opinion)
What is happening at the Shore? It seems every day I hear about another report of drowning occurring.
Three people have drowned off the Wildwood beach in just the past two weeks alone.
Today's report of a 59-year-old woman going missing in the surf only to turn up dead a day later. Scary stuff for sure. And so tragic for her family.
The question is why is this happening?
For years prior to the lockdowns, drowning deaths in "natural water" across NJ were on the rise.
We saw a high number of rescues and drowning deaths in 2020 as well and just a few days ago a man drowned off of Belmar bringing the weekly total to six drowning deaths.
The question is what do we do to stop these tragedies from occurring?
For me and my family, it's simple. Recognize that the ocean can be dangerous. Swim ONLY on protected beaches where a lifeguard is on duty.
Don't swim in the ocean after hours, that's what pools are for.
And don't go out alone.
There will always be tragedies, but at least do everything possible to prevent what you can control.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
