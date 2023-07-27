Is Murphy coming for your stove? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Gas stove, hot water heater

New Jersey took another step towards meeting green energy goals set by Gov. Phil Murphy with a vote by the Board of Public Utilities approving a plan for utilities to incentivize buildings to switch from natural gas to electric.

The vote, however, was criticized by Republican lawmakers who described it as the first step in banning gas stoves, an idea that thas been picking up traction around the country.

Google Maps

HAZLET — The mother of a teen son with autism has filed a lawsuit against a movie theater chain after what she describes as a traumatizing confrontation with a local theater manager.

Last month, Christine Gallinaro said she took her 15-year-old son to the Cinemark Hazlet 12 — only to be berated by the manager on duty for using a women’s bathroom, as there was no family restroom option.

The same manager then directed an employee to call Hazlet police on the mother and son, while demanding they leave.



Thieves often don't need your whole car. There are parts they can steal quickly and sell for big money.

Read more about what car thieves are after and how to protect yourself.

MarianVejcik

Heat and humidity will then really surge into New Jersey for Thursday and Friday, shooting the heat index into the "danger zone".

High temperatures will surge into the lower to mid 90s on Thursday — that is some hot air. Dew points push toward 75 — that is some high humidity. The combination leads to the heat index, often called the "feels like" or "apparent" temperature, which will shoot for 100 to 105 Thursday afternoon.

We will taste sweet relief over the weekend.

Police respond to a pipe bombs found on Broad Street in Hamilton 7/26/23

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A suspicious package resulted in police closing a street for bomb-handling robots on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say the incident started with a traffic stop at 12:30 p.m. on Broad Street in front of Hamilton Yamaha and Sessions Smoke Shop across from the Broad Street Diner.

The car was surrounded, the street blocked off and surrounding businesses evacuated.



