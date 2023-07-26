Suspicious package found during Hamilton, NJ traffic stop
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A suspicious package resulted in police closing a street for bomb-handling robots on Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses told MidJersey.news the incident started with a traffic stop at 12:30 p.m. on Broad Street in front of Hamilton Yamaha and Sessions Smoke Shop across from the Broad Street Diner.
The car was surrounded, the street blocked off and surrounding businesses evacuated.
CBS Philadelphia reported the robots checked a bag found near a T-Mobile store. The bag first reponders then took the materials to the vacant and closed AMC Theater on Sloan Avenue, which has a large empty parking lot.
Broad Street was reopened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Hamilton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
