BRIGANTINE — A city woman was indicted Wednesday on a second-degree vehicular homicide charge following a crash that killed a Lindenwold man more than a year ago.

Bao Huynh, 34, who also goes by the first name Joanna, was identified soon after the midday crash on Saturday, June 26, 2021 as the driver of a Honda Civic that hit Hector Salgado, 54, on Brigantine Boulevard in Brigantine while he was loading a van.

Salgado was pronounced dead at the scene.

A release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday said an investigation revealed that Huynh was intoxicated by "numerous drugs" that were impairing her ability to drive at the time of the crash.

The drugs suspected to have been in Huynh's system were not named by authorities.

Second-degree vehicular homicide carries a presumed sentence of 10 years in state prison, according to the prosecutor's office.

A sentencing date for Huynh was not immediately announced.

