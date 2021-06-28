A freak accident in Brigantine Saturday afternoon has left a Lindenwold man dead.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced that 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a parked van on Brigantine Boulevard just after noon when he was struck by a Honda Civic, driven by 34-year-old Joanna Huynh, also of Brigantine.

Salgado died at the scene.

It's not clear if Huynh was injured and no summonses have been issued at this time, according to Tyner.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 909-7873 or the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7414.