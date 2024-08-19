Inflation has had the worst effect on New Jersey

The whole country has been dealing with record inflation in the past four years, the printing of money flooding the market with dollars and reducing their value is part of the problem.

The other part of the problem is fuel costs. When fuel costs spike the cost of transporting goods everywhere goes up so the cost of those goods and services also go up. It’s pretty simple. You don’t have to be an economist to understand the situation.

The entire country is struggling with inflation, but what states were hurt the most you might ask. Guess what? Clear your throat and get ready to chant once again, WE'RE NUMBER ONE!

Yes, the New York/New Jersey area was affected the most by inflation. Both of those states are considered blue states and will probably vote for the Democrat candidate for president in November. Both states have Democrat governors' states and Democrat-dominated legislatures.

So why would an area that is affected the most severely by inflation continue to vote for a party that seemingly has caused it? It’s a mystery I’ve been trying to solve for the past 31 years when we talk about economics or politics on our show.

According to Wallet Hub our area is affected by inflation the worst than any other area in the country. Congratulations New Jersey and New York City. You played yourselves again.

Ready for a change yet? Probably not. Is there any wonder that we see a lot of our friends and family fleeing the state looking for a more reasonable government? No. I wish that moving out of the state wasn’t the only answer, but at the present time, it sure seems to be.

