Legendary South Jersey restaurant with historic Jersey charm
The place is a fixture in the center of the historic rustic South Jersey town of Medford. Its downtown is charming, yet simple.
What it may lack in the wealth of a Haddonfield, Medford makes up for in its friendly hometown feel.
Downtown has seen a revival of late with shops, eateries and a brewery on the site of the old feed mill. But in the center of town, the star has always been Braddock's Tavern.
The site has been offering food and lodging since 1823. The current building was erected in 1844 after a fire destroyed the original structure. Through the late 1800's it was known as the "Medford House Hotel" and was purchased by Charles Braddock in 1898, and Braddock's Tavern was born. The restaurant is legendary in the area and certainly worth the trip from anywhere in New Jersey.
There are two floors of more formal dining and also two floors of dining on the porch as well. If you're looking for a more casual atmosphere or just to wet your whistle, there is a bar area with plenty of seating.
They also have two elegant banquet rooms for special occasions and events as well. One holds up to 75 guests and the other 150.
If you've never been, it's worth the trip to charming Medford to check out Braddock's Tavern.
The tavern sits right in the middle of town on the north side of Main Street.
The casual outdoor seating is one of the many options available here.
You can watch the world go by in slow motion on Main Street in Medford.
Seating is available on the porch or sidewalk when weather permits.
The food is classic American fare and is always excellent.
As you walk through the front door you will be greeted by a friendly staff.
You can choose to dine inside, which is a bit more formal.
Or you can also grab a bite at the bar.
The bar is a favorite spot for all sorts of locals of all ages.
