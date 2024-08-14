Legendary South Jersey restaurant with historic Jersey charm

The place is a fixture in the center of the historic rustic South Jersey town of Medford. Its downtown is charming, yet simple.

What it may lack in the wealth of a Haddonfield, Medford makes up for in its friendly hometown feel.

Downtown has seen a revival of late with shops, eateries and a brewery on the site of the old feed mill. But in the center of town, the star has always been Braddock's Tavern.

SEE MORE: You might be shocked where NJ ranks as a place to retire

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The site has been offering food and lodging since 1823. The current building was erected in 1844 after a fire destroyed the original structure. Through the late 1800's it was known as the "Medford House Hotel" and was purchased by Charles Braddock in 1898, and Braddock's Tavern was born. The restaurant is legendary in the area and certainly worth the trip from anywhere in New Jersey.

There are two floors of more formal dining and also two floors of dining on the porch as well. If you're looking for a more casual atmosphere or just to wet your whistle, there is a bar area with plenty of seating.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They also have two elegant banquet rooms for special occasions and events as well. One holds up to 75 guests and the other 150.

If you've never been, it's worth the trip to charming Medford to check out Braddock's Tavern.

The tavern sits right in the middle of town on the north side of Main Street.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The casual outdoor seating is one of the many options available here.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You can watch the world go by in slow motion on Main Street in Medford.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Seating is available on the porch or sidewalk when weather permits.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The food is classic American fare and is always excellent.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

As you walk through the front door you will be greeted by a friendly staff.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

You can choose to dine inside, which is a bit more formal.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Or you can also grab a bite at the bar.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The bar is a favorite spot for all sorts of locals of all ages.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈