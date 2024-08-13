You might be shocked where NJ ranks as a place to retire

We always seem to make the top of the list regarding people moving out of their state. We have been consistently number one for the past several years.

So, you would think that New Jersey is not such a great place to retire. After all, when people have their nest egg and retirement plan, they would seek to go anywhere but here due to the high taxes. Well, think again.

New Jersey ranks in the Top 10 of states to retire according to a new study by Voice Nation. Click here to see where every state ranks.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

SEE MORE: 10 things that shocked a traveler to New Jersey

Of course, Florida came in at No. 1 and has long been a retirement destination for people from many other states around the country. South Dakota came in second. New Jersey comes in at a respectable number 10, mostly due to health and healthcare.

Sandwiched between two big cities like New York and Philadelphia, the state's healthcare score was pretty high, much higher than Florida's.

Many people who retire to Florida from New Jersey find that after a few years, as they get older, they want the kind of quality healthcare that New Jersey affords. What we don't do well in is cost of living.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Yes, we do have the highest property taxes in the country, but there are ways for seniors to get around that such as senior communities with lower taxes and state programs for relief.

Other states have fees and taxes that can even things up if you add them all together.

If you can stand a few cold months and afford whatever property taxes you have to pay, living here isn't so bad for seniors after all.

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈