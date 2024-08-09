10 things that shocked a traveler to New Jersey

We often gripe out our crowded state. After all, it is the most densely populated one in the country.

Recently I came across a video on YouTube from a vlogger named "Mileage Mike" who listed the "Top 10 SHOCKING Things I Learned Traveling to NEW JERSEY For the First Time".

He's from North Carolina and does a pretty good job putting the video together and it's worth a look. It's not all bad. As a matter of fact, he's quite complimentary to our state for the most part.

SEE MORE: 20 places locals would take a newcomer to New Jersey

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The first thing he noticed is that we can't pump our own gas. (We are now the only state that does this.)

You have to bring your own bag to the store. (another shocking nonsensical law.)

He divided us into 3 regions suburbs, NYC suburbs and what he calls "everything else".

Every square inch of NJ is incorporated. There is no open county land like you would find in other states.

The fact that we don't have any "true major cities". He cites Newark as the largest but not dominant in any way.

Tolls: He noted that New Jersey is free to enter but you have to pay to leave.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The NJ Turnpike. Mileage Mike calls it the best-designed major road in the country.

Road construction. The fact that we require a police car at every road construction site, not matter how minor.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

No left turns. He was fascinated by jughandles.

His last takeaway was that "NEW JERSEY IS A NICE PLACE TO LIVE."

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district. Gallery Credit: Sergio Bichao/New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈