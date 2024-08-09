10 things that shocked a traveler to New Jersey
We often gripe out our crowded state. After all, it is the most densely populated one in the country.
Recently I came across a video on YouTube from a vlogger named "Mileage Mike" who listed the "Top 10 SHOCKING Things I Learned Traveling to NEW JERSEY For the First Time".
He's from North Carolina and does a pretty good job putting the video together and it's worth a look. It's not all bad. As a matter of fact, he's quite complimentary to our state for the most part.
The first thing he noticed is that we can't pump our own gas. (We are now the only state that does this.)
You have to bring your own bag to the store. (another shocking nonsensical law.)
He divided us into 3 regions suburbs, NYC suburbs and what he calls "everything else".
Every square inch of NJ is incorporated. There is no open county land like you would find in other states.
The fact that we don't have any "true major cities". He cites Newark as the largest but not dominant in any way.
Tolls: He noted that New Jersey is free to enter but you have to pay to leave.
The NJ Turnpike. Mileage Mike calls it the best-designed major road in the country.
Road construction. The fact that we require a police car at every road construction site, not matter how minor.
No left turns. He was fascinated by jughandles.
His last takeaway was that "NEW JERSEY IS A NICE PLACE TO LIVE."
