20 places locals would take a newcomer to New Jersey
We heard about a couple from Ohio that was relocating to New Jersey for the husband's job. They have two little girls, 6 and 10. The wife was worried about moving here because of all the "things" she heard about our state.
We're used to the misconception of our beautiful state, and we wanted to compile a list of places to take the family in the week that they have before Dad starts his job.
We asked our listeners on the Dennis and Judi Show to give some recommendations that would impress the whole family. Here's what they came up with ... in no particular order.
Downtown Princeton
Space Farms
Point Pleasant Beach
Hacklebarney State Park
The Newport section of Jersey City
Grounds For Sculpture
Cowtown Rodeo
Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Twp.
Cape May Zoo
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Robbinsville
Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood
Statue of Liberty
Monmouth Park Race Track
Turtle Back Zoo
Asbury Park
Land of Make Believe in Hope
Long Beach Island
Wild West City in Stanhope
Island Beach State Park
