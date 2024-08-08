20 places locals would take a newcomer to New Jersey

We heard about a couple from Ohio that was relocating to New Jersey for the husband's job. They have two little girls, 6 and 10. The wife was worried about moving here because of all the "things" she heard about our state.

We're used to the misconception of our beautiful state, and we wanted to compile a list of places to take the family in the week that they have before Dad starts his job.

We asked our listeners on the Dennis and Judi Show to give some recommendations that would impress the whole family. Here's what they came up with ... in no particular order.

Downtown Princeton

Space Farms

Point Pleasant Beach

Hacklebarney State Park

The Newport section of Jersey City

Grounds For Sculpture

Cowtown Rodeo

Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City

Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Twp.

Cape May Zoo

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Robbinsville

Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood

Statue of Liberty

Monmouth Park Race Track

Turtle Back Zoo

Asbury Park

Land of Make Believe in Hope

Long Beach Island

Wild West City in Stanhope

Island Beach State Park

