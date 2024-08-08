20 places locals would take a newcomer to New Jersey

We heard about a couple from Ohio that was relocating to New Jersey for the husband's job. They have two little girls, 6 and 10. The wife was worried about moving here because of all the "things" she heard about our state.

We're used to the misconception of our beautiful state, and we wanted to compile a list of places to take the family in the week that they have before Dad starts his job.

We asked our listeners on the Dennis and Judi Show to give some recommendations that would impress the whole family. Here's what they came up with ... in no particular order.

Downtown Princeton

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Space Farms

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Point Pleasant Beach

Hacklebarney State Park

The Newport section of Jersey City

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Grounds For Sculpture

Cowtown Rodeo

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Twp.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cape May Zoo

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Robbinsville

Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Statue of Liberty

Monmouth Park Race Track

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Turtle Back Zoo

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Asbury Park

Land of Make Believe in Hope

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Long Beach Island

Wild West City in Stanhope

Island Beach State Park

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈