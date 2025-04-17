Illegal immigrant attacks NJ ICE agent — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

TRENTON — A Democratic congresswoman from New Jersey says President Trump is "in effect, a dictator" in response to the administration deporting a Maryland man to a foreign prison despite a court order and a Supreme Court decision to the contrary.

“By refusing to abide by a direct order from the Supreme Court, the administration has shown it will not respect our Constitution. In doing so, Trump has become, in effect, a dictator," U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, said Wednesday.

The lawmaker's bold statement spurred reaction from New Jersey residents on both sides of the question.

"Finally someone is telling it 100% like it is!" one New Jersey 101.5 reader said on Facebook.

"We can only wish he was a dictator!" another said. "Then we could fix this country once and for all."

"Sorta like Murphy was during the Covid pandemic, got ya," a follower on New Jersey 101.5's Instagram account said, prompting a response.

"Trying to contain a deadly illness cannot possibly be seen as equivalent to refusing to provide due process, extorting universities to stop providing equal rights to their students, and refusing to follow a judge’s order.

A Camden County man is facing a pair of weapons charges after police say he flashed a gun in front of two children at another man during a dispute at a comic book store.

The incident occurred at The Comic Book Store in Glassboro on Saturday when police say an unruly patron threatened physical violence when employees asked him to leave.

That's when Justin Fernandez, of Sicklerville, pulled out a handgun “to intimidate the male acting disorderly,” police said.

Police added that two young children were with Fernandez and surveillance video shows one of them pulling down Fernandez’s arm to get him to put the gun away.

By the time any officers arrived, everyone involved in the incident had left.

Fernandez went to the Glassboro police station the following day, according to police, to speak with the detective heading an investigation of what happened. He was charged with second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police said Fernandez did not have a concealed carry permit or registered firearms. He was released on a summons pending a court date.

New Jersey Transit train engineers have rejected a labor agreement with management, raising the potential for a strike or a lockout next month.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen on Tuesday rejected the March deal by a margin of 87%, the union said in a statement. The Railway Labor Act permits the workers to strike or NJ Transit's management to lock workers out as soon as May 15, according to the union.

“Our members are angry," said union General Chairman Tom Haas. “I, along with other NJ Transit engineers, have kept the trains moving but we have gone without a raise since 2019, during a period of high inflation and throughout the pandemic that claimed some of our coworkers.”

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said in a statement he was disappointed the agreement was not ratified by members and that he was committed to returning to the bargaining table.

❎ The deadline to get a Real ID is May 7

❎ NJ MVC appointments are hard to get

❎ You could be denied boarding of flights and access to government buildings

If you have waited until now to get a Real ID in New Jersey, it may be too late to meet with May 7 deadline.

Appointments with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission remain hard to come by.

If you use your New Jersey driver license as your primary form of identification, you will need to show a Real ID to board a domestic airlines flight ot gain access to federal government buildings.

You can use your passport or other accepted government ID to access flights and facilities.

New appointments are added every Thursday morning, according to the MVC, but listeners say they are not having much luck getting one.

🚨 Illegal immigrant attacks ICE officer in NJ

🚨 Dominican national was in custody

🚨 Officer suffers serious injuries

A Dominican national was arrested for assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE") deportation officer in New Jersey last month.

Federal authorities say 39-year-old Darlin Leon of the Dominican Republic is facing one count of assaulting a federal officer.

According to officials, on March 26th, Leon, who was in the country illegally, was in the custody of ICE at a facility in Newark, pending deportation from the United States.

While being processed, Leon allegedly hit a deportation officer in the head with a closed fist at least four times.

After those punches were thrown, a struggle ensued that lasted for about two minutes before he was subdued by additional ICE officers and employees.

