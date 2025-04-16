A Dominican national was arrested for assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE") deportation officer in New Jersey last month.

Federal authorities say 39-year-old Darlin Leon of the Dominican Republic is facing one count of assaulting a federal officer.

ICE officer assaulted in New Jersey

According to officials, on March 26th, Leon, who was in the country illegally, was in the custody of ICE at a facility in Newark, pending deportation from the United States.

While being processed, Leon allegedly hit a deportation officer in the head with a closed fist at least four times.

After those punches were thrown, a struggle ensued that lasted for about two minutes before he was subdued by additional ICE officers and employees.

Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart in file TheCrimsonRibbon loading...

ICE officer injured

The officer who was assaulted sustained lacerations and abrasions to the back of his head.

Leon appeared in Newark federal court on March 28th and was detained.

The charge of assaulting a federal officer could send Leon to prison for up to 20 years with a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark for their work in this case. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Douek of the Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.