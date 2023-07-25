🚧 The Route 571 bridge over the D&R Canal will be closed until the fall

🚧 The bridge continued to deteriorate despite repairs in 2022

🚧 Replacement became a high priority for the DOT

PRINCETON — The Washington Road bridge over the D&R Canal will be closed Wednesday so that it can be replaced.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the bridge on Route 571 will close between Tiger Lane in West Windsor and Faculty Lane in Princeton at 8 p.m. Local access will be maintained between Route 1 and Tiger Lane.

The bridge was closed for three days a year ago to make repairs to the timber piles underneath the bridge and install temporary jacks to provide supplemental support, according to DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro. The bridge was scheduled to be replaced within the next several years as part of NJDOT’s regular bridge maintenance program.

"NJDOT has inspected the bridge monthly since last July to monitor its condition. Due to the emergent nature of those repairs, the decision was made to accelerate the project as a high-priority bridge replacement," Schapiro told New Jersey 101.5.

The work should be completed sometime in the fall depending on the weather.

Map showing Washington Road (Route 571) between Princeton and West Windsor Map showing Washington Road (Route 571) between Princeton and West Windsor (Canva) loading...

Motorists traveling on Route 1 northbound or southbound wishing to travel into Princeton will be directed to use Alexander Road/Alexander Street or South Harrison Street/Lower Harrison Street.

Washington Road southbound detour:

• Motorists on Washington Road southbound wishing to cross over the Washington Road Bridge will

be directed to turn left onto Prospect Avenue

• Turn right onto South Harrison Street/Lower Harrison Street

• Turn right onto Route 1 southbound

• Stay right on Route 1 southbound to take the “All Turns” lane to CR 571/Hightstown/Princeton back

to Washington Road

Washington Road northbound detour:

• Motorists on Washington Road northbound before the Route 1 intersection wishing to cross over

the Washington Road Bridge will be directed to turn left onto Route 1 southbound

• Take the ramp to Alexander Road westbound/Princeton

• Continue on Alexander Road and turn right onto University Place

• Turn right onto Route 27/Nassau Street northbound back to Washington Road

