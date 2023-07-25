It’s the summer of Barbie! The iconic Mattel doll is enjoying a renaissance with her eponymous movie breaking box office records and her legion of fans dressing up in pink to enjoy it.

Now comes word that the Barbie Truck is coming to New Jersey this fall for three visits.

The three stops the traveling attraction will make are at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Sep. 30, Menlo Park Mall in Edison on Oct. 7, and Cherry Hill Mall on Oct. 14.

It’s called the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour and apparently is mainly designed for selling Barbie merchandise. They have a lot of it. They have Barbie-themed wearables like pink Barbie jackets, t-shirts, and hoodies.

Another merchandise category is On the Go, featuring items like water bottles and mugs.

The third product line is Playful Accessories, where you can buy things like makeup cases and tote bags.

I am so glad my daughter is too old for Barbies, now. When she was younger I came face to face with the phenomenon that is Barbie accessories. Every doll needed her own wardrobe; of course we had the Dreamhouse, although I never gave in to the request for the convertible. Looking back, Barbie was probably cheaper than when she got into American Girl dolls. Those things are expensive.

Barbie lore says that the original Barbie doll was introduced on March 9, 1959, at the American International Toy Fair in New York City. The doll was created by Ruth Handler, who was inspired by her daughter Barbara's paper dolls.

