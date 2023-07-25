You won’t believe what top 10 list Trenton made it onto

When you think of our capital city not many good thoughts come to mind. Trenton has had its problems over the last few decades. The bridge that bears the phrase, "Trenton Makes The World Takes" hasn't rung true for many years.

It was once a manufacturing hub that produced everything from frying pans, shears, Cooper's tools, shovels, cowbells and more at the beginning of its industrial dominance around the world in the mid-1800s.

Its dominance continued well into the 20th Century. Then things started to decline with a lot of manufacturing moving overseas to cut costs. Now the dominant industry is the GOVERNMENT. In New Jersey, plenty of people have become prosperous working in state government.

Perhaps that's the reason Trenton is #4 on the list of "best places to live and get rich in the US in 2023."

The website Lifeandmyfincances.com points to the fact that the city is in between the two major hubs of New York and Philadelphia. So is Princeton or Lawrenceville. They say the average household income in Trenton is $124,665. with a cost of living of $63,971. Making it easy enough to save for retirement or lavish vacations.

Trenton does have some beautiful neighborhoods and stunning homes in certain sections of the city. The historic center of downtown is really attractive and has tremendous possibilities.

The website says there are plentiful opportunities in healthcare, education and manufacturing. They also cite the beautiful parks and great riverfront views, which is so true. These lists don't always tell the whole story but it's great to hear some good news about good ol' Trenton, or as we say Trentn'.

