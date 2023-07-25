Long-awaited relief for boaters on the Shrewsbury and Navesink rivers

HIGHLANDS – Due to constant complaints from boaters on the Shrewsbury and Navesink rivers, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J.6th District, announced the establishment of a new dredging project at a press conference today.

"I'm proud to announce the start of the Shrewsbury and Navesink dredging project today. I secured $26 million in federal funding for the project, because safe waterways are critical to New Jersey's recreations and fishing industries," Pallone said. "I've heard from so many people in the communities along the rivers and the boaters who use the channels regularly about the importance of the project. The dredging will make rivers safer and easier to use for them and everyone involved in fishing."

The project will cover about 14 miles. The sand that is dredged throughout the process will be repurposed onto Monmouth Beach for beach renourishment.

Pallone says the project will hopefully wrap up in approximately a year. The project will consist of three different phases focusing on specific areas.

"Both the Shrewsbury and Navesink Rivers are important waterways for Sea Bright," Sea Bright Mayor Brian Kelly said. "Many people from our town depend on them for boating and fishing. We couldn't be happier to see this funding come to Monmouth County. Thank you to Congressman Pallone who fought for this funding in Congress."

The $26 million project, which is currently in phase one, is being controlled by the Army Corps of Engineers.

