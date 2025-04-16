He tried to be a hero at NJ comic shop but was charged with gun offenses

A Camden County man is facing a pair of weapons charges after police say he flashed a gun in front of two children at another man during a dispute at a comic book store.

The incident occurred at The Comic Book Store in Glassboro on Saturday when police say an unruly patron threatened physical violence when employees asked to leave.

That's when Justin Fernandez, of Sicklerville, pulled out a handgun “to intimidate the male acting disorderly,” police said.

Police added that two young children were with Fernandez and surveillance video shows one of them pulling down Fernandez’s arm to get him to put the gun away.

By the time any officers arrived, everyone involved in the incident had left.

Fernandez went to the Glassboro police station the following day, according to police, to speak with the detective heading an investigation of what happened. He was charged with second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police said Fernandez did not have a concealed carry permit or registered firearms. He was released on a summons pending a court date.

