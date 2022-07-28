If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you

Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.

The original tour costs $110 and a pared-down version with fewer beers and less food is $85. Tours start on Aug. 12; the tours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in the evening and Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon. Each tour lasts about five hours for the original tour and 3.5 hours for the smaller Sip of The Jersey Shore tour.

"We are excited to expand City Brew Tours' presence in the New Jersey market," says Darren Blanco, Owner of City Brew Tours Jersey Shore. "Craft breweries in Monmouth and Ocean Counties have cultivated a strong following among locals and visitors in our area. With our new tours, we look forward to providing a fun new way to experience the craft beer landscape at the Jersey Shore and sharing what makes each purveyor unique."

Angelika Kagan Angelika Kagan loading...

Some of the participating breweries include:

Alternate Ending in Aberdeen

Bradley Brew Project in Bradley Beach

Jughandle Brewing in Tinton Falls

Last Wave Brewing Company in Pt. Pleasant Beach

Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune

Seven Sons Brewing in Howell

More breweries will be added to the roster soon.

Tickets are available now here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.