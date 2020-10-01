Note to Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. If you've got a trick up your sleeve to salvage this Giants season, now's the time. There may not be and at this rate probably won't be a next year for you. In fact, some are already calling for your job.

Unfortunately, for the fans, if the Giants do fire Gettleman this year that means the season's over before we even hit October. If I'm Dave Gettleman and my job's on the line, which it is I'm not waiting until the offseason to make moves. I'm going to try to make something happen now.

Step one, find a center. How in the world when you're trying to rebuild an offensive line that's been horrendous since before Gettleman arrived, would you try to convert arguably your best right tackle and make him a center? Especially when you have a hole at right tackle? Cam Fleming is as bad the the many stopgap lineman Gettleman has signed over the years.

Nick Gates should be playing right tackle and the Giants should go out and find a real live center, like they did when they signed Bart Oates and Shaun O'Hara to anchor the great offensive lines of the past. What's the point of bringing in a former Pro Bowl running back like Devonta Freeman if the Giants can't block the run. How is Daniel Jones supposed to develop on his back? You got the guards and the left tackle, now finish the job.

Next up, find a playmaker. Somewhere there's a guy who could be pried from another team either with player or draft choice who could provide this offense with a spark. I'm not sure who, but a good GM could find him.

I remember back in 2013 when the Giants started 0-6 and Dave Gettleman, working for the Carolina Panthers sent then general manager Jerry Reese linebacker Jon Beason for a 7th round pick. Beason solidified the defense and the Giants finished 7-9. What we'd give to finish 7-9 now.

In 2016, Reese spent $200 million on defense and the Giants made the playoffs the following year. Unfortunately, in 2017 they lost most of their receiving corp in the 4th game of 2017 and it was downhill from there.

Granted, Gettleman has made some bad moves. I do like his draft choices though and I think Leonard Williams, if he keeps going the way he's going and the Giants can sign him to a long-term deal, will pan out. I also think he flat out win the Odell Beckham Jr. deal. Who would you rather have on this team right now, a sulking Odell, and you know he would be, or Dexter Lawrence, Jabrill Peppers, and Oshane Ximines, who are all starting on the defense?

Speaking of defense, can anyone tell me why Wade Phillips, who in his last job as defensive coordinator took the Rams to the Super Bowl, doesn't have a job?

As bad as it looks, I think it can get better, but I think Gettleman has to act fast, for his sake as well as ours. This is where you really prove your worth as a general manager.to come with the guy whom no one would have thought of to save your season. I'm reminded of when the Eagles signed Jay Ajayi to save their Super Bowl run in 2017. Who even knew he was available? Eagles GM Howie Roseman did and look what happened.

Otherwise, Giants fans are going to have to go through this all over again. After going 12-39 since the infamous 2016 boat trip, there's not much more we can take.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own.

